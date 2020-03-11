Home

Joseph Raymond Bergeron

Joseph Raymond Bergeron, 90, of Naples, FL and formerly of Meriden, CT, passed away at the Arlington Facility of Naples on March 6, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ray was born in Meriden, CT, on June 11, 1929, the son of the late William and Marie (Arnaut) Bergeron.

He attended local schools and graduated from Central Connecticut State University and was employed as a teacher at F.T. Maloney High School for a number of years. He also served in the United States Air Force prior to his becoming an educator.

Upon his retirement from teaching, Ray moved to Naples, FL, to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. He enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid reader. He also made many good friends while in Naples. His spirited conversations and corny jokes will be missed by his many friends and family.

Ray is survived by his wife Grace and his children: Susan, Bill and Karen, Tom, Peter and Diana, Craig and Chris Bergeron, and Janet and Glenn Breedlove. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Sarah, Matt, Finnian, and Rowan Kitsos, Jason, Eric, Matthew, Peter, Katelyn and Samantha Bergeron and Nicole Breedlove. He was predeceased by his first wife Patricia and grandson Stephen.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel at 2011 Pine Ridge Road in Naples, FL. A memorial service will be held in Naples, FL, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, 3/12. For online condolences please visit www.muller-thompson.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
