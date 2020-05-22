Joseph Raymond Narajka, 88, of Wallingford, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Regency House in Wallingford. He was born in Stamford, CT, November 16, 1931, the son of the late Walter and Eleanor Narajka and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Iona College and was employed as a teacher in Cheshire and Waterbury. He is survived by his sons, Greg Narajka and his wife Suzanne of Wallingford, and Matthew Narajka, Jeff Narajka and his wife Candace, and daughter Patricia Narajka all of Colorado. Three grandchildren Gregory, Nicholas and Ione, one great grandson Wesley. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ann, Jane, Bertha and Helen. Joseph's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of the Regency House for the excellent care they provided. Funeral services and Interment in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.