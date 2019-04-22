Joseph S. Nemeth Jr., 73, of Berlin, formerly of Wallingford, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Masonicare Hospice Center, surrounded by his loving family, after succumbing to a well fought battle with cancer. He was the devoted husband of Janice (DeFrancesco) Nemeth. He was born in Bridgeport, Dec. 7, 1945, son of the late Joseph S. Nemeth Sr., and Esther (Feranec) Nemeth. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served proudly as a military policeman during the Vietnam War. After returning home, Joe made many lasting friendships and met his beloved wife, Jan, at United Illuminating, where he worked for 41 years. He is also survived by his children, Jeffrey Nemeth and his wife, Katie, Lauren Goldberg and her husband, Jonathan, Kelsey Nemeth, and Caryn Walsh and her husband, Charlie; and his granddaughters, Hailey, Emma, Charlotte, Sophie, Alex, and Gabby. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Nagy. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext, Tuesday, April 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation, garysinisefoundation.org.



