Joseph Stephen Pelizza, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully in Lodi, Wisconsin on September 14th 2019. He was born on June 27th 1921 in Wallingford to Giuseppie and Caroline Pelizza. Joseph graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1939. After high school he started employment at Wallingford Steel Company which became Allegheny Ludlum Corporation from which he retired after 43 years. During World War II he served in the United States Army/Air Corp. After the War he married Olga Metelsky with whom he lived in Wallingford for 66 years until her passing.
He is survived by sons Mark, Peter, Daniel; grandchildren Justin, Joseph, Valarie, Lauren, Kelly, Jennifer, Nicole; and great grandchild Anthony.
Services will be held in Wallingford at Most Holy Trinity Church at 84 North Colony St. on November 9th at 10:00 am with his burial following immediately at St John's Cemetery, 400 Christian St. in Wallingford.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: National Processing Center, , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019