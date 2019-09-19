|
|
Joseph "Joe" W. Crane, 68, of Meriden passed away on September 15, 2019 at MidState Medical Center. He was born in Houlton, ME, on June 12, 1951, son of the late Eli W. and Tressa (Sewell) Crane. Mr. Crane honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime resident of Meriden and most recently worked at Lakewood Lanes in Waterbury. Joe was a dedicated father, spending Sunday afternoons with his three beloved daughters, never missing a graduation, a celebration, or a hug. Joe approached life courageously, with spirit and enthusiasm and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Joe is survived by his three daughters Amy Crane and her husband Thomas Perez, Crystal Crane, and Patricia Crane; sisters Cynthia Chapin, Amy Crane, and Shirley Laude; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Melvin Crane.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joe's memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Please feel free to honor Joe's memory by wearing a favorite flannel and sneakers. Interment with Military Honors will follow in North Haven Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To share a condolence with his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019