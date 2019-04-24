Joseph William Hartman, Jr., 76, departed this life on April 21,2019 at Midstate Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Rodican) Hartman of Meriden. Joseph was born in New Haven, CT, on February 11,1943 to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Fanning) Hartman Sr.



Raised in Wallingford, Joseph attended local schools and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1961. Soon after, he joined the US Army, served a tour in Vietnam and was honorably discharged. He managed a number of local retail establishments until 1995, after which he worked in the Electronics field until his retirement in 2009. His favorite pastime when his children were young were weekend road trips to attractions in a number of neighboring states. He also enjoyed coaching their sports teams and cheering them on. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, working in his yard and collecting tools (not using, just collecting). His greatest pleasures were family outings, dinners and any opportunity that he had to watch his grandson play baseball and his granddaughter perform in numerous plays and musicals.



Besides his wife, Joseph is survived by his three children; Andrew Hartman (Rachel) of Meriden; Ryan Hartman (Tina), of Montville and Reagan Hartman (Tony Butch) of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Alexa and RJ Hartman of Montville, who lit up his life; his sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen (Robert) Andersen and Patricia (Alan) Bissonnette, both of Wallingford,and a number of nieces, nephew and cousins. He will be dearly missed by Henry, his constant companion and lap sitter.



A memorial service and rendering of military honors will be held on Friday evening, April 26, 2019, at 6:00 pm at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a public visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 4 - 6PM. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019