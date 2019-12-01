|
Josephine "Jo" A. Paluconis, age 97, died November 21, 2019. Josephine was born January 6, 1922 to Blanche (Staniszewski) and Joseph Loniewski in North Walpole, NH and lived in Bellows Falls, VT until the age of 5, when the family moved to Meriden, CT. On the train ride here, she tasted a Hershey's bar for the first time, beginning a lifelong love of chocolate. Jo graduated from Meriden High School in 1939. She worked at Growers Outlet Grocery in Meriden, where she met her future husband. She later worked as a bookkeeper for Zabel & Huskes for 38 years, retiring at age 83. The Curtis Memorial Library in Meriden became her second home growing up. Jo's 90th birthday was celebrated with her family in the library, now the Augustus Curtis Cultural Center. She read more than 100 books a year, up to her last days. Her other passions included scratch off lottery tickets, the Patriots and UCONN Women's basketball team. Everyone young and old enjoyed lively conversations with Jo. Josephine is survived by one daughter, Sandra Brown of Cromwell, and two grandchildren, Rhonda and husband James Frazier of Durham, and Matthew LaPointe of Durham, as well as four great-grandchildren, Carly, Macie, Dillon and Madison LaPointe. She also leaves behind a special friend, whom she loved as a daughter, Sue Richards of Meriden, and many adoring nieces and nephews who cherished their Cioci Jo as the last of her siblings still living. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Vito, and their daughter, Diane of San Raphael, CA. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Thursday, December 5th at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home prior to the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
