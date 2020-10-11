Josephine D. Carbone, 98, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Southington Care Center.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1921 in Alvignanello, province of Caserta, Italy, the daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Marocco) Carbone. Prior to her retirement she worked for Lori Lock in Plantsville and previously for Gould Electronic for many years.
Josephine loved reading, doing yard work, taking care of her vegetable garden and most of all cooking for her family who she cherished. Her frequent trips to Cape Cod with her family always brought her joy. She was also very grateful and happy when she was able to make trips back to her home country of Italy.
She is survived by several loving nieces and nephews, as well as dear cousins and friends especially Raffaele Mastroianni, Mary Michaud, and Jenny Telesco. She was predeceased by a brother Guido Carbone and three sisters Rose Carbone, Antoinette Mongillo and Mary Flanigan.
The family would also like to extend its sincere gratitude to the staff at the Southington Care Center for their years of caring and compassionate care for their beloved "Auntie Jo".
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services and calling hours will be private.
