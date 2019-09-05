|
|
Joyce Ann (Kovi) Bessonett, 78, departed this life on September 1, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Cascio who recently passed less than a year ago. Joyce was born on May 4, 1941 in her family home in Wallingford, to the late Charles and Lucille (Fuller) Kovi.
In her early years, Joyce was a homemaker and raised her two children. Some years later, Joyce worked for Pratt & Whitney as a turbine blade inspector. She enjoyed living life, always finding an adventure whether it was going to the casino or meeting friends and family on a vacation. She was always willing to try new things. Her first airplane ride was from Hartford, CT to Okinawa, Japan to see her first-born grandson. Her infectious smile and witty nature led her to make many friends over the course of her life; many of whom became adopted family. Joyce was an avid supporter of both the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital and the American Lung Association.
Joyce is survived by her son Henry (Alice) Bessonett of North Haven, CT and her daughter Michelle (Jim) McCurtain of Fredericksburg, VA. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Matthew and John McCormick of Fredericksburg, VA; Shane Fuller and Shannon Bessonett, of North Haven, CT; and Sarah Bessonett of Keene, NH as well as her siblings: Charles "Chipper" Kovi of Wallingford, CT and Roberta Davis of Faison, NC. In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was predeceased by her brother Ronald Kovi of Grayson, KY and her sister, Jessie Mae Gaugler of Allentown, PA.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 AM at In Memoriam Cemetery, 18 Maplewood Ave, Wallingford. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019