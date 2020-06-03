Joyce B. McLeod
3/8/1934 - 5/28/2020
Joyce B. McLeod, of Wallingford, passed away May 28, 2020. Joyce was born in Littleton, NH, March 8, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Donald A. and Alberta (Lucas) McLeod. She moved to Wallingford with her family when she was seven years old. Joyce attended local schools and graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. before serving three years in the U.S. Air Force. Since then she has lived in many places including Ohio, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington State and New York before returning to Wallingford. She and her mother traveled to Europe many times and visited all 50 states. Norway was her favorite country to visit. Joyce loved the Boston Red Sox, traveling, flying and sky diving. Joyce is survived by her nephews, Robin Dechert (Linda), of Wallingford, and Ronald Pearl (Wendy) of Baltimore, MD; her niece, Dawn Dechert McCarthy; one great niece; four great nephews; a great great niece, two great great nephews; and many cousins in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Joyce was predeceased by her sisters, Marjorie McLeod Pearl and Norma McLeod May; her brother-in-law, Albert Pearl; her nephew, David Pearl; and her brothers-in-law, Edmund Dechert and Charles A. May. A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 a.m., at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Wallingford Animal Shelter, 5 Pent Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
