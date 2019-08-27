The Record-Journal Obituaries
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Joyce DellaVecchia


1939 - 2019
Joyce DellaVecchia Obituary
Joyce (Badgley) DellaVecchia, 79, of Southington passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. DellaVecchia.

Born December 15, 1939 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Henry Sr. and Florence (Mongillo) Badgley.

In addition to her husband she leaves her four sons, Darrin M. DellaVecchia and wife Susan of Wallingford, Daniel J. DellaVecchia and wife Terri of Southington, Douglas R. DellaVecchia and partner Dawn of Wallingford, and Dean J. DellaVecchia and wife Christine of Wolcott, seven grandchildren, Julie, Dominic, Joseph, Jacob, Katelyn, Luke and Sarah. She also leaves her brother Henry (Brud) Badgley Jr. and wife Maggie, her brother-in-law William DellaVecchia and his wife Pege, her sisters-in-law Pricilla and Carol, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Donald and his wife Coleen and Miles Badgley, also her faithful dog "Buddy".

Joyce was a supportive wife to her husband and a caring and nurturing mother to her children. She was kind hearted, fun loving, sometimes inappropriate, but most of all she made others smile.

She enjoyed raising her family, spending time with her grandchildren, cruising and spending many winters in Naples, FL with her husband, playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. Most of all Joyce loved her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
