Joyce Eaton Clement, 79, of Meriden, formerly of Wallingford, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at The Village of Kensington Place in Meriden.
Born February 4, 1941 in Derby, she was the daughter of the late Leo & Regina (Wiktorski) Matejek.
Joyce was a graduate of Amity High School and Stone School of Business. She worked at Liberty Mutual for 23 years. She was a strong, caring wife & mother and wonderful friend.
She is survived by her brother, Leonard Matejek & wife Cynthia, nephew Ken Matejek & wife Rebecca, nephew Richard Clement & longtime partner Jim Murphy, cousin Lisa Baer, 2 step-sons, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, very good friends Ron & Terry Dehnel, Claire & Tim Kilbride, Claire Cortright, and Joe Handy.
She is predeceased by her husband, James Clement and her daughter, Susan Eaton, both of whom she loved and missed greatly.
Joyce was full of personality. She loved cats, the beach, made the best chicken soup, enjoyed spending time with friends, going on bus trips to the casinos, visits with her grandson Eddie and weekly outings with Terry.
A very special thank you to all of the wonderful staff at The Village at Kensington Place where Joyce resided. For 6 years, they have been like family, providing excellent care, compassion and love to Joyce.
A memorial gathering will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Meriden Humane Society, MDA or .
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020