Joyce LaBruna
Joyce Carta LaBruna passed away with her children by her side on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Louis & Adele Carta. Sister to the late Anthony Carta and his wife the late Lillian Carta. Beloved mother to Jill and Ricky, and his wife Melinda. A wonderful grandmother to her sweethearts: Heather, Elizabeth and Damon. Auntie to her lovely nieces and nephews: Toni, Karen, Joy, Louis and Stephen. Devoted to her many friends, new and old.

A very heartfelt thank you goes out to all of the nurses, the aids, and each person at Coccomo Nursing Home that loved, cared for and treated Mom as family.

Her funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Jill, your Mother was a wonderful lady, I would go to visit a friend and help out at bingo and never knew her last name saw her obituary and realized that you and I graduated together.
Sharon Klein
Acquaintance
