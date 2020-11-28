1/1
Joyce Ragozzino
1932 - 2020
It is with sadness that we announce the final curtain call of our Mom, Joyce Ragozzino. Joyce died on November 24, 2020 at the age of 88. She was the wife of the late Anthony Ragozzino. She was born on September 28, 1932 in Meriden, the daughter of the late Antonio and Margaret Civali. She was a lifelong resident of Meriden where she and Anthony raised their 5 children.

Joyce graduated from Meriden High School, Class of 1951. Joyce worked at various banks throughout her 30 year career, retiring as a senior vice president in 2002. She was involved in many civic and church organizations throughout her life.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor, incredible strength and selflessness. Joyce fought for the underdog, led with her heart and was always positive. We find comfort in knowing that she will make a grand entrance into heaven wearing a big hat and a crazy costume. She will be forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her children, Peter Ragozzino, Mark Ragozzino, Lori (Jon) Patrucco, Beth (James) Manske, and Anthony (Joy Desilets). She was a wonderful grandmother to Joyce, Peter, Stephanie, Amanda, Joseph, Victoria, Elizabeth, James, Ashley and Anthony and eight great grandchildren complete the family tree. Joyce is also survived by her sisters and friends Gloria Ragozzino and Andrea McCusker and her sister in law Rita Hass and leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews who she shared a special relationship with. She was predeceased by her sister Marie DeCarlo, her brothers Joe and Al Civali.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 1 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 30, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109, Goodwill Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
