Judith A. Choiniere, 78, loving wife of Joel Choiniere, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in Meriden on May 17, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anne Holmes.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Karen (Richard) Greenbacker and her son, Brian Choiniere; four grandchildren, Kelly, Tyler, Shelby and Jordan; one great grandson, Brooks; and one brother, Edward Holmes Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
