The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Meriden, CT
View Map

Judith A. Choiniere


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Choiniere Obituary
Judith A. Choiniere, 78, loving wife of Joel Choiniere, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in Meriden on May 17, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anne Holmes.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Karen (Richard) Greenbacker and her son, Brian Choiniere; four grandchildren, Kelly, Tyler, Shelby and Jordan; one great grandson, Brooks; and one brother, Edward Holmes Jr.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -