Judith A. (Franz) Pienkosz 79, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Michael Pienkosz, Sr. passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at MidState Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Born on October 17, 1940 she was the daughter of late Andrew and Salomeja (Lesiak) Franz. Judith was a lifelong resident of Meriden, she attended local schools and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Judith enjoyed reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and had a love of art, especially drawing. Above all things Judith was a mother to everybody and loved all as if they were her own. Judith will miss all her fur babies especially Molly.
Mrs. Pienkosz is survived by her three daughters: Roberta Klimaszewski and her husband Paul of Charleston, ME, Cynthia Pienkosz of Middletown, Ann Rito and her husband Miguel of New Orleans, LA; brother Robert Franz and his wife Doris of Garden City, NY; brother-in-law Richard Goodwin and his wife JoAnn of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren: Elizabeth Harrington and her husband Joshua and their son, Theo all of Canaan, NH, Andrew Pienkosz of Torrington, Julianne Pienkosz of Meriden, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and all her fur babies Molly, Jake and Bella. She was predeceased by her son Michael Pienkosz and her sister Carolyn Goodwin.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Stanislaus Church in Meriden. Burial will be private and take place at the convenience of the family. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St. Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 19, 2020