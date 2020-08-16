Judith A. Samaha, of Holiday, Florida, passed away on July 29th, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1944, in Newport, Arkansas, the daughter of the late James and Jessica (Preston) Samaha.
Judy is survived by her loving wife of thirty years, Lois Ann Busa; her sisters: Patricia Schulze of Danbury, CT, Pamela Samaha (Eric Gustavson) of Brookfield CT, and Jimmetta Samaha (Joseph Walkovich), of Danbury, CT; her adopted daughter Tina (Kevin Maguire) and grandchildren Sean and Mckenzie, of Sparta, New Jersey. Niece Kimberley (Richard) McDermott of Danbury, CT; Niece Stephanie Schulze of Brookfield, CT; Nephews: James and Nicholas Gustavson of Brookfield, CT; Grandnephews Ryan McDermott and William Schulze, Jr.; and Grandniece Jessica McDermott. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew William Schulze. She also leaves behind the four-legged love of her life, Holly, who was a great comfort to her.
After graduating from Danbury High School, Judy received her educational degrees from Southern Connecticut State University. She went on to teach Physical Education and became the Athletic Director at Sheehan High School in Wallingford, CT. Judy was a passionate and loving woman. She accomplished much in her life but was most proud of becoming the first female AD at Sheehan and of founding Powder Puff Football. She was humbled and honored to have that game bear her name. Judy received numerous awards in her life. She was a member of the Sheehan High School Hall of Fame and The Connecticut Softball and Basketball Hall of Fames. She was also named by the Tap-Off Club as Official of the Year. Judy was named Softball Coach of the Year in CT and received two state championships in that sport. Judy was an amazing woman who loved family, friends, and students. She was an example of all that is good and right. Judy will be missed not only by her loving family but also by the many students whose lives she touched.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held when health concerns have abated. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America
(www.dementiasociety.org
) or any memory support organization of your choice.