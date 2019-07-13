Judith Czine, 75, passed away on July 3, 2019 at the Curtis Home.



Born on July 23, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Sally (Sarafin) Czine. Judy was a lifelong resident of Meriden, she attended local schools and was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. Judy worked in the kitchen at Sage Allen in Hartford, from where she retired after 25 years of service. Upon her retirement she devoted most of her time volunteering at Meriden Wallingford Hospital in the laundry department and visiting patients. Judy received many awards for her dedicated volunteer work at the hospital.



Ms. Czine is survived by her dear friend and caregiver Helen and numerous cousins and friends throughout the Meriden area. The family would like to thank the Curtis Home for the excellent and compassionate care given to Judith.



Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Tuesday, July 16th in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Published in The Record-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019