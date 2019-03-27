Julia B. Richards, 91, of South Kensington passed away on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.



Born in 1927, she was the daughter of Frank and Mary Baumberger. She spent her childhood on the Baumberger farm and riding stables. As a teenager she helped raise her much loved younger brother Carl. Julie met her husband Joseph after he returned home from World War II. They were married in 1948 and spent many happy years living and raising three sons at their home in South Kensington just a short distance from her parent's farm. Julie was predeceased by her beloved Joseph in 1993. She was also predeceased by four sisters Anna Burkhardt, Betty Panciera, Helen Baumberger and Bertha Bakji and one brother Frank Baumberger.



Throughout her life Julie was a devout Catholic, she attained much comfort and peace through the Catholic Church and her belief in God. Julie worked for many years at Hunter Ambulance and Transportation driving special needs children, not retiring until she was 85 years old.



Julie was passionate about her flowers and garden. She spent many joyful hours collecting flowers, making arrangements and selling them at her local farmer's market. Julie couldn't resist a tag sale. She loved nothing better than the hunt for her many treasures.



Julie is survived by three sons, Donald Richards and his wife Valerie of Kensington, CT, Joseph Richards Jr. and his wife Cindy of Westminster, VT, Gerard Richards and his wife Myra of Loma Linda, CA, her brother Carl Baumberger and his wife Pauline of Putney, VT, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Julie will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and neighbors.



Funeral services will be held from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. A private burial will be at the South Burying Ground in South Kensington. Memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 19, 2019