Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church,
1050 Flanders Rd.,
Southington, CT
View Map
Julia Bruno


9/9/2001 - 9/1/2019
Julia Bruno Obituary
Julia Bruno, 17, of Southington passed away as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the CT Children's Medical Center in Hartford. She was surrounded by her family.

She was born September 9, 2001, the beloved daughter of Todd and Kathy (Thorn) Bruno and was the big sister and best friend to her brother Jacob Bruno.

Julia was a senior at Southington High School and was employed by the Southington YMCA as a child care provider. She loved taking care of children. She touched so many lives during her 17 years and was an organ donor. Because of that 5 young people will be given a second chance at life because of her.

In addition to her parents and brother, she leaves her paternal grandparents, Anthony and Susan Bruno, uncles, Bobby and JoAnn Thorn, John and Kathy Thorn, David and Christine Thorn, Ray and Sharyl Thorn, Rick and Lisa Thorn and Ken and Nikki Thorn; Aunts, Laurie and Ray Ciarello, Sherry and Jack Sullivan and Lori and Mike Miller; great aunts, Joan Kiley and Lynn Caruso along with many dear cousins and friends from childhood to high school. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother Linda Barone and maternal grandparents, Raymond and Mary Thorn.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. (Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church). Calling hours will be Friday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Julia Bruno Scholarship Fund, PO Box 156, Thomaston, CT 06787 or to CCMC, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
