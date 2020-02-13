|
|
Julia Ramos, 68, of Wallingford, CT, passed away at Midstate Medical Center on Feb. 10, 2020 with her beloved family by her side.
She is survived by her two sons, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Garcia (Karly) of Milford, CT, and Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Garcia (Stephanie) of Wallingford, CT, and her beloved granddaughter, Giana Rose Garcia. Also bedside, were Goddaughter, Margerida Carneiro of Wallingford, CT and Lorie Anne Cawley of Middletown, CT.
Julia was born on July 16, 1951 in Chaves, Portugal, to Mr. and Mrs. Julio Fernandes Ramos (Julia Maria). Some years later, she and her family moved to Brazil. Eventually immigrating to the U.S., she married and became a devoted mother to two beautiful sons. She was a member of the Most Holy Trinity Church and well known among the Portuguese community.
Julia was an exceptional housekeeper at Choate Rosemary Hall and Gaylord Hospital for many, many years. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
A viewing will be held followed by a prayer service at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 between 10am-12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to B.C. Bailey Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020