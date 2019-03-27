Julian Angel Torres, 18, beloved son of Julio and Iris (Chaparro) Torres, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Meriden on April 8, 2000 and graduated from Francis T. Maloney High School.



He was an avid collector of Marvel action figures and sneakers and loved playing with Legos.



Besides his loving parents, he is survived by his brother, Dylan Torres, his paternal grandmother, Brigida Charneco Torres, his maternal grandparents, Angel and Marta (Feliciano) Chaparro, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Felix Torres.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Friday, March 29th at 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019