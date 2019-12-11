|
|
Julieta S. Tripler, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Bartlett E. Tripler, her loving husband of 52 years.
Born on September 18, 1945 in Liloan, Cebu Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Silverio and Rose (Sumanpong) Saceda. A longtime resident of Meriden, Julieta was a parishioner of St. Mary Church and was employed at CUNO from where she retired. She enjoyed Filipino Folk Dancing, knitting and crocheting. Julieta was a member of the choir at CUNO. She was a fabulous cook and awesome shopper. Julieta will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her generosity to her friends and her love of life that saw her on many adventures throughout her 74 years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Tripler is survived by her son: Christopher E. Tripler and his wife Margaret Banker and their children Augustus and Maximilian all of Lakeville; her daughter Anna Maria Koproski and her husband Christopher and their children Leonore, Ethan, Cora and Kaedyn all of Old Lyme; three brothers; two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Friday morning December 13th at 9:15 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday December 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Julieta Tripler may be made to the , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1058.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019