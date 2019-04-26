Julio Ramos, Jr., 46, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. Born in Lockport, NY, on September 7, 1972, he was the son of Julio Ramos, Sr., and Josefina (Maldonado) Ramos. He graduated from O.H. Platt High School.



Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister Madelin Ramos and his nephews, Lionel Andujar, Jr., and his girlfriend Melanie Rodriguez and Cristian Miguel Andujar and his girlfriend Aleyzha Hernandez. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden on Sunday, April 28th from 3 to 6 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to , 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611.