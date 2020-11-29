1/1
Julius J. Ruggiero
1921 - 2020
Julius J. Ruggiero, 99, entered into Heaven to be with the love of his life Caroline on November 26, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather (papa). Born in East NY (Brooklyn) on November 11, 1921, he was the son of the late Carolina and Giovanbattista Ruggiero. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He liked traveling including the Casino and bus trips to Atlantic City. In his early years he loved playing golf. He was employed at International Silver Company in Meriden. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp of the Air Force 322nd Bomb Group. Julius is survived by his daughter Bonnie Cello and her husband Thomas of Meriden, a devoted son and caregiver Dennis Ruggiero of Meriden with whom he lived with. Two grandchildren Todd Cello and his wife Carrie of Plainville, Brian Cello and his wife Wendy of Meriden, two great grandchildren Connor and Reese Cello of Plainville and a sister-in-law Grace Ruggiero of Bethpage, NY and a special niece Carol Fontanella of Meriden. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Lucia and his brothers Ralph, Patsy, Alfonso, and Carlo Ruggiero.

Due to the current pandemic, all services are private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.





Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
