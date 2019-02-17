The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Justin Patrick Miller

Justin Patrick Miller Obituary
Justin Patrick Miller (Milliano), 35, of Meriden, passed into eternal life on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was the son of Linda Dionizio and the late Gregory Miller, both of Meriden.

Justin was a graduate of Platt High School. He was the CEO, Co-Founder, Co-Designer and Marketing Executive of "Dyin' to Live Couture", CEO and Founder, and Producer of Milliano Music and Conn Artists Entertainment. Through his charitable contributions, Justin gave back to his community through backpack drives, Santa toy drives, and Water Wells for Africa.

Besides his mother Linda, he is survived by his two sisters, Melanie Brokaw and Paula Miller and his two brothers, Stephen and Gregory Miller. Justin also leaves behind his grandfather Anthony J. Dionizio, his aunt, Denise Dionizio; his uncles Anthony Dionizio and his wife Cathy, of Virginia, Michael Dionizio, Tommy Dionizio and a cherished nephew Dominick Miller, of Meriden. Justin had many loving cousins, T.J., Deanna, Waverly, Matthew, Steven, John, James, Aubrey, Amanda, and Tommy and dear friends, Marcelino Class, Jr. (Cano), Oskar Black, Mike Williams, Brendan Lunin, Jonathan Pappas, Jovan Cortes (Stax), Sara Capellini, Sofie Melabianakis, Jeff Vega, Paul Mocadlo, Sheri Plaster, Steve & Dave Kalis, and many others who loved and worked with him. Lastly, Justin leaves behind the love of his life, Brittany Marie Tenerow.

Justin was predeceased by his grandparents John and Betty Miller, his grandmother Carmela Dionizio and his grandmother Jane Miller.

A Celebration of Justin's Life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT. Family and friends will have the opportunity to share memories of Justin at 3:00 pm. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to MidState Medical Center - C/O Mental and Behavioral Health Unit, 435 Lewis Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
