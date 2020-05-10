Karen Charest
1953 - 2020
On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Karen Ann (Hasson) Charest , 67, loving wife of 48 years to Denis A. Charest, adoring mother of 3 and Memere to 7 grandchildren, lost her year and a half battle with cancer, at home and surrounded by her family. She was born on May 2, 1953, to James and Jacqueline Hasson (Viens) of Westport, MA.

She was predeceased by her brother Jimmy Hasson (wife Cheryl) and is survived by her sister Brenda Eldridge (husband Keith); her children Jennelyn Charest (husband Alvaro Zuniga) of Wallingford, Denis Brett Charest (wife Marissa) of Canyon Lake, CA, and Jameson Charest (wife Kristin), Beacon Falls, CT; and her 7 grandchildren: Matias (13), Ethan (11), and Owen (9) Zuniga and Evan (12), Bentley (8), Logan (4) and Elyse (2 months) Charest, to whom she was a wonderfully caring and involved Memere.

Karen was known for her love of family and friends, her beautiful smile and infectious laugh, her love of home designing and playing cards, and her incredible organizational and event planning skills. She dove into everything in her life with vision and foresight, passion, and fearlessness. She was a champion for those in need, advocating for judicial fairness, equal enforcement of all laws, and veterans services.

She will be remembered for her selfless ability to help people through the nightmare of 9/11 while serving Connecticut citizens by working for Congressman Christopher Shays. For the past 18 years, she worked for Calcagni Realty helping people's dreams of homeownership come true.

A service to remember and celebrate her incredible journey will be held at a later appropriate date at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main St, Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Closer to Free Fund, which provides essential support for cancer research and patient care. Online guestbook at AuclairFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
May the memories of your happy times together help you through this very difficult time.
Lilian Jerome
Family
May 10, 2020
Denis..our deepest sympathies to you & your family. Please know that you are in our thoughts & prayers.
Alice Bishop & Susan Belanger
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
May 9, 2020
Denis & family ...So sorry for your loss. Too young. Our thoughts & prayers are with you all. Our memories of the Burlington Youth soccer teams are remembered with great fondness. Craig & Brett were the 2 players who loved the sport & we had some good times being with all the parents!
Randy Doucette
Acquaintance
