Karen J. Gabriel
1961 - 2020
Karen J. Gabriel, 58, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the loving and devoted wife of Mark J. Gabriel who she was married to for 16 years.

Mrs. Gabriel was born October 31, 1961 in New Haven, daughter of the late William and Ellie (Digioia) Heitman.

Karen was an E Forms Lead Analyst at Cigna at the time of her passing. She was an avid cruise vacationer and club member to several cruise lines. She was the go-to girl, confidant, friend to many and could be counted on to come through for anyone who needed her. She was a devoted mother and greatest cheerleader to her children who she adored. She was also an animal lover and took great pride in her two dogs, Tinkerbell and Zachary.

In addition to her husband, Mark Gabriel, she is survived by her children Mary Iannarone and her companion Johnathan Murphy, and Matthew Iannarone and his companion Adrien Tsuzuki, all of Meriden; two brothers William Heitman of Bethany, and Robert and his wife Mary Heitman of Hebron; and the apple of her eye, her granddaughter, Emily Murphy.

Calling hours for Mrs. Gabriel will be held by invitation only from 10 A.M to 12 P.M, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St, 06410. A graveside service for Karen will follow at 12:30 P.M. at Carrington Cemetery, 84 Rainbow Rd, Bethany, CT. Social distancing and masks are required at both the funeral home and cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
