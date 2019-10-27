The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Karen Cox
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Karen M. Cox


1957 - 2019
Karen M. Cox Obituary
Karen M. Cox, 62, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly at home, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James H. Cox.

She was born in New Haven, Jan. 12, 1957, daughter of Marie E. (Perrotti) Signore, of Wallingford, and the late Stephen A. Signore. A graduate of North Haven High School, she worked for Russell Partition and then as a caregiver and director of Over the Rainbow Preschool and Childcare Center.

In addition to her husband, James, and mother, Marie, she is survived by her children, James Cox and fiancee, Monika Bialko, and Stephanie Peterson and her husband, Randy; her grandchildren, Brianna, Randy, Carinne, Bryce, and Jackson; her siblings and their spouses, Debra and Michael Patten, Stephen R. and Teresa Signore, Thomas A. and Diana Signore, and Paul J. and Cheryl Signore; and her sister-in-law, Fran Signore. She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony P. Signore. She leaves behind a large extended family, including Rachel Sackett and family, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
