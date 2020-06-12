My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Karlene E. (Thompson) Lovley Traulsen, 81, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at HOCC of New Britain. Karlene was born on February 13, 1939 in Portland, ME, to the late Leslie and Katherine (Fogg) Thompson and had been a longtime Southington resident. Karlene loved vacationing in Maine, traveling and antiquing. She also enjoyed crafts and crocheting. She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Lovley-Casarella and her husband Ken of Southington and Vicki Lovley and John Page of East Hartford, two stepdaughters, Linda Rode and Cindy Skoczylas, both of Florida; 7 grandchildren, Daniel Hammick, Jason Hammick, Jessica Eley, Alex Skidgell, Lauren Casarella, Kristen Skoczylas and Ayrika Goris and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Sandra King and Linda Morrill and many nieces and nephews. Karlene was predeceased by her first husband and the father of her children, Beumont "Jim" Lovley and her second husband of over 40 years, Henning Traulsen. She was also predeceased by her son, James Lovley formerly of FL and three brothers, Leslie, Norman and Leon "Manny" Thompson and three sisters, Patricia McDonough, Donna Maddux and Alicia Phillips. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karlene's memory may be made to made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-memorials. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. A celebration of Karlene's life will be held at a later date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.