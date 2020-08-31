1/1
Karol L. Frattini
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karol L. Frattini, 72, of Wallingford, CT, beloved wife for 42 years of the late Ernest William Frattini Sr., passed away after a private battle with heart disease and a sudden, unexpected diagnosis of terminal cancer, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Regency House.

Karol was born in Meriden, CT on September 3, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles and Harriet (Carroll) Stacey.

She worked for the Town of Wallingford as a crossing guard for many years. Karol lived to be a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and truly held dear her summer vacations with family on Block Island. She was never without elaborately painted finger nails, enjoyed watching movies, and was always up for a walk down memory lane.

She leaves behind her cherished family; her sons Michael Frattini and his wife, Kristine, of Wallingford, CT, and Anthony Frattini and his wife, Elizabeth, of Bridgewater, MA. She also leaves behind, and will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Donna, Ernest, Raymond and Ethan. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Stacey.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford, CT. In lieu of flowers, as Karol cherished her cat Jake, gifts in her memory may be sent to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock, Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 30, 2020
Mike I met your beautiful mother a few times and she lite up the room with her wonderful smile and her hospitality to me a stranger but new neighbor! her cooking was amazing.. that’s where you got your gift you open your arms with love and care for people!! She instilled all the love, compassion in you!! Because she was only full of that! God bless mom and me care so much..I will be praying and my god wishing some solitude ♥
Gretchen Albers
Friend
August 30, 2020
Mike and Kristine
Please accept my most sincere condolences for the loss of your Mother. I knew she had been ill with her heart problem but had no idea of the secondary diagnosis which must have been devastating to you. I want you to know we are here if and when you need anything-
Sincerely
Mary
Mary J Heslin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved