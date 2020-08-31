Mike I met your beautiful mother a few times and she lite up the room with her wonderful smile and her hospitality to me a stranger but new neighbor! her cooking was amazing.. that’s where you got your gift you open your arms with love and care for people!! She instilled all the love, compassion in you!! Because she was only full of that! God bless mom and me care so much..I will be praying and my god wishing some solitude ♥

Gretchen Albers

Friend