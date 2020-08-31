Karol L. Frattini, 72, of Wallingford, CT, beloved wife for 42 years of the late Ernest William Frattini Sr., passed away after a private battle with heart disease and a sudden, unexpected diagnosis of terminal cancer, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Regency House.
Karol was born in Meriden, CT on September 3, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles and Harriet (Carroll) Stacey.
She worked for the Town of Wallingford as a crossing guard for many years. Karol lived to be a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and truly held dear her summer vacations with family on Block Island. She was never without elaborately painted finger nails, enjoyed watching movies, and was always up for a walk down memory lane.
She leaves behind her cherished family; her sons Michael Frattini and his wife, Kristine, of Wallingford, CT, and Anthony Frattini and his wife, Elizabeth, of Bridgewater, MA. She also leaves behind, and will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Donna, Ernest, Raymond and Ethan. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Stacey.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford, CT. In lieu of flowers, as Karol cherished her cat Jake, gifts in her memory may be sent to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock, Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com