Katherine D. Krystock, 76, beloved wife of the late Francis E. Krystock passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Haven on July 5, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Peach) Kennealy. Katherine resided in Meriden for over 50 years and graduated from Lyman Hall. Mrs. Krystock was employed as a bank teller and photo technician. She volunteered for the school system and ran a cake decorating business. Katherine loved Alan Jackson, Elvis and Jiminy Cricket. She enjoyed taking care of her "troop" of four children and loved her family, especially her grandkids. She is survived by her four children, Frank E. Krystock, Jr., and his wife Kristy Higgins, Patricia Stackhouse and her husband Kevin, Sandra Owen and her husband Michael and Stephen Krystock and his wife Sarah; her grandchildren, Jacob, Ethan, Tyler, Mason, Hunter and Piper; her brother, Raymond Kennealy and her sister, Dorothy Avery. Katherine is also survived by many nieces, in-laws and extended family members. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Kennealy.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Saturday, June 20th at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 310 Ann St., Ext., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, on Friday, June 19th from 5 to 7 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter 200 Executive Blvd S. #4B Southington, CT 06489. Her family would like to give a special thank you to the Masonicare Hospice Team for their dedication and care over the past few years. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.