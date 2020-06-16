Katherine K. Rajewski
7/25/1930 - 6/12/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine K. Rajewski, 89, wife of the late Walter J. Rajewski, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Masonic Home in Wallingford after a brief illness.

Born in Meriden on July 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester C. and Margaret (McGovern) Keohane. She was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Meriden High School and St. Joseph Collage.

Mrs. Rajewski was employed by the City of Meriden as a teacher and was an active parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She enjoyed art, cooking and dinning out with her family members.

She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Rajewski and Michael Rajewski and a granddaughter, Amanda Katherine Rajewski. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Rose Keohane.

All services are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved