Katherine K. Rajewski, 89, wife of the late Walter J. Rajewski, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Masonic Home in Wallingford after a brief illness.
Born in Meriden on July 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester C. and Margaret (McGovern) Keohane. She was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Meriden High School and St. Joseph Collage.
Mrs. Rajewski was employed by the City of Meriden as a teacher and was an active parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She enjoyed art, cooking and dinning out with her family members.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Rajewski and Michael Rajewski and a granddaughter, Amanda Katherine Rajewski. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Rose Keohane.
All services are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Born in Meriden on July 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester C. and Margaret (McGovern) Keohane. She was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Meriden High School and St. Joseph Collage.
Mrs. Rajewski was employed by the City of Meriden as a teacher and was an active parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She enjoyed art, cooking and dinning out with her family members.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Rajewski and Michael Rajewski and a granddaughter, Amanda Katherine Rajewski. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Rose Keohane.
All services are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.