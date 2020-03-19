|
Katherine Nevelos, a resident of Plainville since 1947, passed away on March 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank W. Nevelos to cancer in 1964. Born in Southinton, Kay was the daughter of the late Paul and Pauline Beck. She was the youngest of seven children. Kay was also predeceased by her two brothers and four sisters. She was a graduate of Lewis High School in Southington. She was employed in the main offices of Fafnir Bearing in New Britain from 1964 until her retirement in 1987. Kay is survived by her cherished family, her son William F. Nevelos and his wife Mary, daughter, Paula A. Flint and her husband Peter, daughter-in-law Cynthia Nevelos, granddaughters, Amy B. Hoffman, her husband Richard and Kari A. Flint, grandsons and step-grandson, Scott F. Nevelos and Michael W. Nevelos and his partner Deb Caswell and Galen Sweeney and his wife Nancy. Her great-grandsons, Aedan and Ethan Hoffman, Ethan Sweeney and great-granddaughter Erin Sweeney. A special thank you to Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville for the care and love given by the staff to Kay over the last two years. Funeral services and burial for Kay will be celebrated privately. There are no calling hours. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, 54 South Canal Street, Plainville, CT 06062 or to the Plainville Senior Center, 200 East Street, Plainville, CT 06062. The Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad Street, has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit Kay's tribute page at www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020