Kathleen A. Boynton Hamelin
1/23/1948 - 11/8/2020
Kathleen Boynton Hamelin, 72, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of Norman Hamelin. She was born in Bridgeport, January 23, 1948, a daughter of the late Gordon and Arlene (Doughty) Boynton and had worked at Century Financial in North Haven for over 28 years. Kathy loved going to the Wallingford Senior Center and the gym. Most of all, she cherished her family. In addition to her husband Norman, she is survived by her sons, Michael Lecza, Jeffrey Lecza Sr. and his wife Jennifer, and Alexander Lecza; her grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher, Jillian, Jeffrey Jr., Michelle, Andrew, Jaquelynn and Kai; her sister, Karen Schultz; her brother, Gordon Boynton; many nieces and nephews; and her kitty kats, Maxine and Buddy. She was predeceased by her brother, Jarod Boynton Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 7 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required.) Interment will be private. Online guestbook available at www.wallingfordfh.com


Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 9, 2020.
