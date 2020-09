Sister Kathleen Deja, SSJ-TOSF, died September 18, 2020; beloved daughter of Peter and Lillian (nee Sroka) (both deceased); cherished sister, aunt and great aunt of many.Sr. Kathleen is survived by the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Third Order of Saint Francis, with whom she shared her life for 72 years.Funeral service and interment private.Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Third Order of Saint Francis, 12215 Granger Rd., Garfield Heights, OH 44125.