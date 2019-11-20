|
|
Kathleen F. Cotrone passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at MidState Medical Center after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late William Cotrone who passed away in 2007.
Kathleen was born on August 12, 1935 in Meriden, CT, to the late Edward and Emily Kicielinski McElroy. She graduated from St. Stanislaus School and Meriden High School. Kathleen was a bank teller with CT Bank and Trust where she retired from. She enjoyed being around her extended family and friends and enjoyed time spent at the beach.
She is survived by her brother, William (Kathy) McElroy, Sr., of Woodstock, VA. Her niece and nephew Kelly and Bill McElroy. A brother in law, Bob Hogan of CA. Her cousin Bill Aitken of Meriden. She was pre-deceased by her sister Rosemary Hogan and her brothers Francis and Edward McElroy. She is also survived by her close friends Anna Pelletier and Rosemary Cutler. She is also survived by many cousins.
Her family will receive friends and relatives at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450 on Friday, November 22nd from 5 to 7 pm. A funeral service will commence at 7pm. Burial and committal prayers will be at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457 on Saturday, November 23rd at 9 am. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019