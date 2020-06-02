Kathleen (Kay) Kenny, passed away peacefully at Masonicare where she has been a long-term resident, on May 30th. She died of natural causes. Her loving heart, sense of humor, sweet smile and the twinkle in her blue eyes will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. Born in Wallingford in December 1944, Kay was the daughter of the late James D. and Anne Williams Kenny. She was a life-long resident of Wallingford - a town she dearly loved. She had several jobs where she met many life-long friends, including working for Rosemary Hall and for many years at Shaw's Grocery Store. She also was well-known for helping out at town polls and Holy Trinity Church's annual summer fair. Kay will be mourned by her family, including Jeanne Regnier of Meriden, Eileen Kenny and her partner Pat Cosma from Westerly, Rhode Island, Mary Ellen Kenny and her husband Lucien Flotte from New York and her brother, James M. Kenny and his wife Natalie of Tennessee. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law Robert Regnier. She is also survived by her 6 nieces and nephews and their families, her 7 great-nieces and nephews and her many cousins and friends. Due to the Covid situation, services for Kay will be private. In response to questions we have already received, the family requests that if anyone wants to send charitable gifts in her name, they be sent to Special Olympics (specialolympics.org/1133 19TH St. NW, Washington, DC 20036) or Shriner's Hospital for Children. (lovetotherescue.org /SHC Process Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando FL 32886) www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.