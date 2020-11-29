1/1
Kathleen P. Lapinski
1929 - 2020
Kathleen P. Lapinski, 91, beloved wife of the late Edward L. Lapinski for 69 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 26, 2020 at Brookdale in West Hartford.

Born on May 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank Pociadlo, Sr. and Sophie (Juris) Pociadlo. A longtime resident of Meriden, Kathleen was a graduate of Meriden High School. She worked as an executive assistant at New Departure and then as a liaison for Meals on Wheels in Brockton, MA from where she retired. Kathleen enjoyed reading, shopping and traveling. A loving sister and aunt, she will be dearly missed.

Mrs. Lapinski is survived by her brother Frank Pociadlo, Jr. and his wife Diane of Meriden; sister-in-law Rose Lapinski of Portland and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral is private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen Lapinski may be made to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville, CT 06479.



Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
