Kathleen Sala
7/17/1949 - 8/8/2020
Kathleen Mary (King) Sala passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Elim Park in Cheshire. She was the daughter of the late John C. and Mary (Smith) King. She was born July 17, 1949 in New London, CT. Kathy, a lifelong Connecticut resident, resided in Durham and Wallingford. She was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School and Middlesex Community College. Before retiring, she was employed by the State of Connecticut, Department of Developmental Services, Residential Management Services in Meriden, and most recently the Wallingford Public Library. Kathy loved the beach, visiting the Cape and spending time with family and friends. She leaves behind her brothers, John E. King of Crystal River, FL; and her twin, Thomas R. King and his companion Maureen Tuscano of Wallingford; her nieces, Shanelle King, Tamara King, Jillian King, Jocelyn Alfano, Sarah Magliochetti and a nephew Jonathan King; also, her best friend Julius Escoto. Kathleen was predeceased by an infant son, Michael Lee Sala. Funeral services and interment in In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Kathleen's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Fl., East Hartford, CT 06108. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
