Kathleen Sala
7/17/1949 - 8/8/2020
Kathleen Mary (King) Sala passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Elim Park in Cheshire. She was the daughter of the late John C. and Mary (Smith) King. She was born July 17, 1949 in New London, CT. Kathy, a lifelong Connecticut resident, resided in Durham and Wallingford. She was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School and Middlesex Community College. Before retiring, she was employed by the State of Connecticut, Department of Developmental Services, Residential Management Services in Meriden, and most recently the Wallingford Public Library. Kathy loved the beach, visiting the Cape and spending time with family and friends. She leaves behind her brothers, John E. King of Crystal River, FL; and her twin, Thomas R. King and his companion Maureen Tuscano of Wallingford; her nieces, Shanelle King, Tamara King, Jillian King, Jocelyn Alfano, Sarah Magliochetti and a nephew Jonathan King; also, her best friend Julius Escoto. Kathleen was predeceased by an infant son, Michael Lee Sala. Funeral services and interment in In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Kathleen's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Fl., East Hartford, CT 06108. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
I worked with Kathy at the Wallingford Library's Book Seller. She was a kind and caring person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Laura Michnowski
Friend
August 12, 2020
I worked with Kathy at the library bookstore. She was a kind, compassionate, caring person and I was glad to call her my friend.
sandra aron
Friend
August 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of Kathy. We worked together at DDS for many years. Kathy was kindhearted and always looked out for others. Her great spirit and thoughtfulness will be missed. RIP Kathy
Karen Adams
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Kathy brought such joy and laughter into the workplace. She was truly selfless, always thinking of others. It was such a blessing to know her. Rest In Peace, my dear friend.
Sue Krol
Coworker
August 11, 2020
I am so sorry for the family. The loss of Kathy is terrible, We went to school together with her & Tommy.She will be greatly missed by so many hearts she touched. RIP Kathy
Margie (Preisner) Dubuc
Friend
August 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers on the loss of Kathy a dear friend and classmate .....i will miss her and special moment we spent talking over all the good time of growing up and where life led us...rest in peace dear friend
Bev Passmore. Stalmach
Friend
August 11, 2020
Kathy's never ending love and care for others, her positive outlook and her beautiful smile is what I will remember. I worked with her at the Library and knew her from the YMCA. She will be missed.
Amy Humphries
Coworker
August 11, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. She was such a wonderful and out going person. I'll always remember that she was always my Dad's dance partner at weddings doing the Polka.
Rest in Peace My prayers to John ,Tommy and family.
Richard Mandler
Family
August 11, 2020
Kathy was a special person to us. She had a winning personality. We loved her and will miss her.
JoAn and Ronnie Sabatini- Magnusson
Friend
August 11, 2020
I never knew Kathleen in high school, but may she RIP.
brent laswell
Classmate
August 11, 2020
Kathy was a true angel on this earth. She brought smiles and heartfelt caring to all she knew. I had the pleasure of working with her at the Wallingford Public Library. She will be missed and her memory will live on in our hearts.
Lorna Thibeault
Coworker
August 11, 2020
Sincere sympathy and condolences to the King family. Kathy was a beautiful, kind hearted woman. She will be forever loved and missed.❤❤❤
Donna Rice
Friend
August 10, 2020
Although Kathy wasn't really a wine drinker, we had great conversations at Gouveia Winery
I'll miss her
Patricia Johnson
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Kathy lived just a few homes up from us as kids. Mrs. King would take a car full of us to the American Legion Drum and Fife reheasals. RIP, Kathy. Prayers to Tommy and John at this time.
Lyn Ferraiolo
Friend
August 10, 2020
I worked with Kathy at the Wallingford Public Library and never knew her to be anything but friendly, cheerful and pleasant. I am saddened by her death and will miss her. To her family and friends, my condolences and prayers.
Bonnie Strickland-Naczi
Coworker
