Kathryn (Kay) Thommes Janiga, age 96, passed away peacefully at the Bradley Home in Meriden, Connecticut, on April 15, 2019.



Kay was born to Casper Thommes and Dorothy (nee: Sutton) in North Plainfield, New Jersey, on Feb 23, 1923. Kay attended St. Mary's Elementary School, and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1941, after which she decided to study nursing. Kay earned her Registered Nursing degree from Marshall College in 1943 and proudly served in that profession for 50 years.



During her first job assignment at a Veterans Hospital, she met her first husband David Shultz. In 1952, subsequent to David's tragic death in a car accident, she met Ted Janiga at Happy Acres in Middlefield, and their romance blossomed into a marriage at St. Rose Church on Nov 22, 1952. Kay continued her career as a public health nurse with the Visiting Nurses Association of Connecticut where she formed many of her lifelong friends. During this time, Kay and Ted settled in Meriden where they raised their three children, Lyn, Bill and Brian.



Kay began her retirement living in Vero Beach, Florida, until her desire to spend more time with grandchildren brought her back to Meriden. In later years Kay came full circle, returning to the Bradley Home where she was Director of Nursing in the 1960's, but this time as a resident. Her family wishes to thank the staff of Bradley Home, and is forever grateful for their kind, attentive and loving care of their mother.



Kay loved many things in life; traveling, wine, books, gardening, music, (especially opera) and eventually became a devoted Red Sox fan. She can best be remembered sipping a glass of wine while enjoying music at Tanglewood. Her fiery opinions on the world and the way it operates are forever etched upon the minds of her children and grandchildren. She was always a vocal advocate for the human rights of all people.



She was predeceased by her mother and father (Dorothy and Casper Thommes), her brother, William B. Thommes, and her husbands (Ted Janiga and David Shultz). She leaves many saddened relatives, including a daughter Lyn Woodruff of Palos Verdes Estates, California, Bill from Paradise Valley, Arizona, and Brian of Ellington, Connecticut. She has 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



The family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a future date. Donations in her honor can be made to Meriden Public Library, 105 Miller St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019