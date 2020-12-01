Kathy Laude-Lewis of Plantation, Florida, formerly from South Meriden, lost her courageous battle against cancer on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Westside Regional Medical Center. Kathy was born April 16, 1955 and was a 1973 graduate of Platt High School. She was the daughter of Dorothy Laude and the late Kenneth Laude, Sr.Kathy was an exceptional woman with a great love for people and animals. She was kind and selfless. She spent countless hours volunteering at her happy place, 100+ Abandoned Dogs. When she wasn't volunteering, she was a flight attendant for Spirit Air.Kathy leaves behind her daughter, Tiffany Highbridge; son, Tyler Lewis; son in law Salvatore Raimondi and granddaughter Soleil Tavcar. She also leaves behind sisters Laurel delaChevrotiere (Andre); Linda Battiparano; Colleen Milbrandt (Michael May) and brother Ken Laude, Jr., (Shirley Crane) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate Kathy's life in private.If you would like to honor Kathy's memory, please consider making a donation to 100+ Abandoned Dogs, 345 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park, FL 33334.