Keith A. Woodtke, 70, of Meriden, CT, died comfortably in his bed Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the son of Marjory Totz Woodtke.
Keith's life can't possibly be summed up with words. The man is a local legend. He lived most of his life in the Meriden-Wallingford area and was known by so many people as many different things. Most importantly, he was a father, a paver, a biker, and a good man.
He was a hard worker who would do anything for those he loved. Those who were closest to him consider themselves lucky to have been a part of his journey. His ride through life was one for the storybooks and he will truly be missed.
Keith was pre-deceased by his daughter, Crystal Lee Woodtke, but he is survived by children, grandchildren, and anyone whoever rode a Harley or paved a driveway.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Sunday, January 19, from 11 am to 3 pm. Interment will be private.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020