The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Woodtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith A. Woodtke


5/24/1949 - 1/11/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith A. Woodtke Obituary
Keith A. Woodtke, 70, of Meriden, CT, died comfortably in his bed Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the son of Marjory Totz Woodtke.

Keith's life can't possibly be summed up with words. The man is a local legend. He lived most of his life in the Meriden-Wallingford area and was known by so many people as many different things. Most importantly, he was a father, a paver, a biker, and a good man.

He was a hard worker who would do anything for those he loved. Those who were closest to him consider themselves lucky to have been a part of his journey. His ride through life was one for the storybooks and he will truly be missed.

Keith was pre-deceased by his daughter, Crystal Lee Woodtke, but he is survived by children, grandchildren, and anyone whoever rode a Harley or paved a driveway.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Sunday, January 19, from 11 am to 3 pm. Interment will be private.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -