Keith Edward Covington
1955 - 2020
Keith Edward Covington, 65, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at his home in Meriden, CT. Born in Meriden, CT, on March 12, 1955, he was the son of the late Mable Frances Bailey-Covington and Edward Wilson. Keith was a lifelong Meriden resident and attended Orville H. Platt High School. He was employed by Delmar Products in Berlin, CT, for over 20 years before retiring. Keith was a lover of classic American muscle cars, dogs and an avid fisherman who loved listening to the blues. He joins his beloved Doberman Mac, brother, Scott "Scooter" Wilson Covington who passed away May 4, 2020, along with his other brothers, William E. Parrish and Roy T. Parrish. He is survived by his daughter, Raina Marie Covington; his twin grandsons Edgar Vidal Paucar, Jr. and Reign Edward Paucar of Ohio; his nephew Schon Covington of CT; his sister Antionette Covington of CA and Peggy Eady of CT, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Condolences go out to the family of Keith Edward Covington. Prayers and Thoughts are with at this difficult time. God Bless.
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
