Kelly Anne Rodman, 44, of Wallingford, CT passed away on March 4, 2020 at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven. She is survived by her grandmother, Dorothy Piteo; her longtime partner Jennifer Mead and the entire Mead family; furkids, Charlie and Shea; as well as her mother, Sharon Rodman-Hill; stepfather, Jeff Hill; and her sister, Corynne Rodman. She was predeceased by her father, Warren Lee Rodman; and furkids Tenner, Bondi, Ava and Hello Finn.
Kelly was born and raised in Wallingford, attending Lyman Hall High School and playing softball for 4 years. Many of her childhood memories were full of adventures with her grandmother, including early morning drives to speed skating practice, lunches at Lenny and Joe's Fish Tale, the RedWood Flea Market, Park and Rec bus trips to Disney World with her sister Corynne, Mets games at Shea Stadium, as well as attending the annual Durham Fair in September for her birthday. Kelly went on to attend Eastern Connecticut State University and continued her love of the game playing softball for 4 years. At ECSU, she met some incredible lifelong friends who surrounded her with love, support and laughs during her life and battle with cancer.
After college, Kelly spent 12 years continuing her passion for baseball, playing in the New England Women's Baseball League after her grandmother saw the advertisement for tryouts in the local paper. During this time, she played for a team in Lynn, Massachusetts, and had the opportunity to compete and travel internationally to Japan, Dominican Republic, Canada, and Australia. During that time, Kelly also worked at ESPN as a video coordinator and as an assistant softball coach for 3 years at Central Connecticut State University.
Kelly also worked as the Director of Minor League Operations for Ed Randall's Fans for the Cure Foundation and a licensing company for MLB, spending time in many of the 30 major league clubhouses. Her philanthropic nature also extended to an organization that was near and dear to her heart, Baseball Miracles Inc., whose mission is to bring the game of baseball to deserving children in under-served communities around the world. Kelly was an active member, accompanying the organization on mission trips to New York, Kentucky and most recently Argentina.
In 2013, Kelly attended Major League Baseball's Scout School in Arizona, and in 2014, she joined the Yankees as an associate scout covering the Northeast. Kelly became one of the only full-time female scouts in Major League Baseball, and she represented the Yankees at the 2019 MLB Draft in Secaucus, NJ. Known for her tireless work ethic and passion for the game, in Kelly's words during an interview on the YES network, "she was just one of the scouts." She was a huge part of the Yankees amateur scouting department and represented the organization with dignity and class while earning the respect and admiration of countless people in the game.
Kelly will be forever remembered by the New York Yankees with a yearly award in her name: the Kelly Rodman Award for Persistence, Dedication and Determination, given to a Yankees Minor League player who shows courage and resolve in the face of adversity.
In baseball, as in life, the important things happened at home. Kelly's passion and hard work continued in the love for her family, furkids, friends, the beach and good food! Her loves of yard work, gardening, grilling and helping a neighbor were always first and foremost. Kelly was welcomed into the homes of three New Canaan families who trusted her to care for and love their kids. She went on to influence all the kids she cared for over the years and to become forever friends with all the parents. She truly made a house a home with her rescuing of animals-- a new pet from a shelter, off a racetrack or a stray cat discovered at a ball field. The dedicated baseball room in Jennifer and Kelly's home, "Cooperstown South," was where she spent endless hours decorating and adding new and old treasures and baseball books, collected from along her travels. Kelly always left things better than how she found them.
Kelly wore her heart on her sleeve and always put others above herself. She made friends everywhere she went and impacted every person she met with her spunk, sass, infectious laugh and genuine heart. She led by example for everyone to BE GREAT TODAY!!
Thank you to the New York Yankees, particularly Damon Oppenheimer and Matt Hyde who mentored Kelly as she made her mark in the game and Department 27. She was and always will be proud to be a New York Yankee. The outpouring of love and support from the baseball world during Kelly's battle was beautiful and meant the world to both Kelly and Jennifer. A very special thank you to everyone at Smilow Cancer Hospital, in particular Dr. Schwartz, Stephanie Cerrito, Martha Diaz, Nina, and the incredible infusion team of Shanda, Karen C, Karen L, Liz, Michelle, Diane, Amanda, Dee and the countless other staff who took care of Kelly for the last 16 months. In addition, we would like to thank Dr. Beth Karlan and Paula Anastasia from the UCLA Medical Center. The care, comfort, confidence and compassion from all of Kelly's communities will never be forgotten. Jennifer is forever grateful for the love and support she has received from families, friends and co-workers throughout these difficult times.
A celebration of Kelly's life was held on March 9, 2020 where hundreds of friends and family gathered to share stories and memories of a very special woman who had an unending love for the game of baseball and life. In remembrance of Kelly, now our angel in the outfield, please consider doing a random act of kindness or you can donate to these very important organizations: Baseball Miracles Inc, PO Box 2, Marlboro, NY 12542 or www.baseballmiracles.org/donate. And Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.givetoynhh.org.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 26, 2020