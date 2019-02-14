The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Kelly Burns
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Marie Burns

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kelly Marie Burns Obituary
Kelly Marie Burns, 54, of Wallingford, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at Smilow Hospital.

She was born in Oswego, NY, a daughter of William A. Burns of Wallingford and the late MaryLou (Smith) Burns. Kelly was a loving mother who would do anything for her two girls. She was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as an account specialist. Kelly was very proud of her hard work and accomplishments. Kelly was the first individual in her family to attend and graduate college and passed along her strong work ethic to her children.

Kelly enjoyed spending time with her family at their schoolhouse in Oswego, New York and taking vacations to Cape Cod with her two girls.

In addition to her father William, she is survived by her two beloved daughters, Meaghan Burns and Jillian Burns; her siblings, Trish (Lisa) Teodosio, Jennifer (John) Burns, and William (Jaclyn) Burns; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and dear friends including Dara and Tom Cossette. She was predeceased by her sister, MaryKate Burns.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10:30 to 12:15 p.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Burns Children's Education Fund, c/o The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now