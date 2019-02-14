Kelly Marie Burns, 54, of Wallingford, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at Smilow Hospital.



She was born in Oswego, NY, a daughter of William A. Burns of Wallingford and the late MaryLou (Smith) Burns. Kelly was a loving mother who would do anything for her two girls. She was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as an account specialist. Kelly was very proud of her hard work and accomplishments. Kelly was the first individual in her family to attend and graduate college and passed along her strong work ethic to her children.



Kelly enjoyed spending time with her family at their schoolhouse in Oswego, New York and taking vacations to Cape Cod with her two girls.



In addition to her father William, she is survived by her two beloved daughters, Meaghan Burns and Jillian Burns; her siblings, Trish (Lisa) Teodosio, Jennifer (John) Burns, and William (Jaclyn) Burns; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and dear friends including Dara and Tom Cossette. She was predeceased by her sister, MaryKate Burns.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10:30 to 12:15 p.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Burns Children's Education Fund, c/o The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 13, 2019