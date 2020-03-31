The Record-Journal Obituaries
1953 - 2020
Kenneth Boisvert
Kenneth Boisvert, 66, departed this life on March 28, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after complications due to diabetes. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Oros) Boisvert.

He was born in Meriden on December 3, 1953, a son of the late Margaret (Tomko) Boisvert and Albert and Clara Boisvert. A lifelong Wallingford resident, he was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School's class of 1971 and Central Connecticut State University where he studied Industrial Arts Education. He had worked as Central Field Service Manager at Gordon Food Service. He had been a basketball referee and enjoyed tennis, golf, and always had a good joke or story to tell. He was a talented wood worker and took great joy in his daily trips to Neil's Bakery for donuts and coffee. His greatest joy in this life was his family.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his children Corrine Boisvert, and Jaryd Boisvert (Kelli) and granddaughter Zoey Boisvert; his brothers, Bill Boisvert (Rhonda) and Bob Boisvert (Karen); stepbrothers, Billy Lussier (Georgian), and Mark Lussier (Tina); his uncle, Robert Tomko (Joan); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service was held at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Public services will be at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to: In A Heartbeat Foundation at www.inaheartbeat.org. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To find updated scheduling of services when available or leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -