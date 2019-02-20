Kenneth Sponauer, of Wallingford and Clinton, passed away at home on February 18 after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his wife of 49 years and devoted caregiver, Paula Sponauer, two sons, Mark (and Joy) Sponauer of Deep River, and John (and Beth) Sponauer of Southington, and his two grandchildren, Amelia and Ryan. Also dear to him was his only "daughter," exchange student Madeleine Franberg of Sweden. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Rose Marie Sponauer, and also survived by a sister, Annette (and Dean) Dixon, and a brother, Eric (and Sheri) Sponauer.



Ken was born on November 8, 1945 in Wilkes Barre, PA. He graduated from Pittsfield (MA) High School, Central Connecticut State University, and Rensselaer Polytechnic University. He worked at United Technologies Corporation for 35 years.



He loved the ocean, from playing with his grandchildren, to sailing in his beloved boats. He was an experienced sailor and a jack of all trades, repairing cars, computers, boats, and any kind of home project, from woodworking to plumbing. The more complicated the job, the more he enjoyed it, and he eagerly worked with his sons on it all.



He adored travel with Paula, whether to the national championships for UConn women's basketball; Europe or Asia for work or pleasure; his beloved Maui to kayak with whales; or Block Island to relax, clam, and see his sailing friends, which always involved him cooking omelets for everyone.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 5:15 p.m. Interment will be private.