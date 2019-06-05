The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Kenneth Villani
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
84 South Colony St.,
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenneth E. Villani, 66, loving husband of Gail (Bombace) Villani, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Kenneth was born in New Haven, December 20, 1952, a son of the late Thomas Villani and Katherine (Vescovi) Villani and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was employed as a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service in Wallingford and was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church.

In addition to his wife Gail, he is survived by his two sons Christopher Villani and Jeffrey Villani of Wallingford; his twin brother Robert Villani and his wife Susan of Hamden; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 South Colony St., Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the , CT. Affiliate Inc., 2080 Silas Deane Highway 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067 For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
